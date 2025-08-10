Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $1.64 Million in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,506,000 after buying an additional 4,087,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 826,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 999,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 799,064 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

