Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,501 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

GINN opened at $68.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

