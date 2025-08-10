Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.