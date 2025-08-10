Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,625 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,335,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 606,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

