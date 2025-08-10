Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $34.59.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

