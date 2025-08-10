Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $642.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

