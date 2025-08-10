Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 432 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $56.15.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

