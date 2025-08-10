Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 454,886 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,886 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

