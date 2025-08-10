Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 5,274 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,095,000 after buying an additional 358,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 200,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.00 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

