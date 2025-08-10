Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,092,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 222,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,361.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 129,099 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.