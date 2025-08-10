Best Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ouster, Zebra Technologies, EPAM Systems, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Serve Robotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic and automation technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of robotics applications across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $182.70. 95,076,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,094,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.22. 1,616,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,936. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Ouster has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.29. The company had a trading volume of 318,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,378. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $156.97. 573,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,134. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 1,634,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 4,315,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,399. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

