Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

