Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

