Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3,147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.