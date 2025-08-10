Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWC opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

