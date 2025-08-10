Blair William & Co. IL Buys 752 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

