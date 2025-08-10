Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

