Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

