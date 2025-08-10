Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $49.21 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.