Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 551,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

