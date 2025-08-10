Blair William & Co. IL Sells 595 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 426,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

