Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 147,365 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.