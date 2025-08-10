Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

