BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $113.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.