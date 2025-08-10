BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

