Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.40) per share and revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. On average, analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.90. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BOLT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

