Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Increased Earnings for Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

