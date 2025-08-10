Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 3.72.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 1,018.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 6,449.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at about $8,109,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

