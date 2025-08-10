Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for AXSM Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.73). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

