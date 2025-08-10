Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,316 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

