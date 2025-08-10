Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion for the quarter.
Cardinal Health Stock Performance
Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardinal Health stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
