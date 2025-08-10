Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion for the quarter.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardinal Health stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.