Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

