Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $43.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

