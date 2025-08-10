Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

