Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $306,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,324,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

