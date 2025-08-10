Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 713,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,110,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

