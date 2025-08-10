Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

