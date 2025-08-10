Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,744,000 after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326,633 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 115,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.01 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.