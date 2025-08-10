Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases 877 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 458,522 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 673,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

