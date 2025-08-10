Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $66.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

