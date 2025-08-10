Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 87,897 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 459,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 252,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KNG stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

