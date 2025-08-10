Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 109,066.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFQ opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

