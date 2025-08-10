Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.31 and last traded at $252.22, with a volume of 49313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

