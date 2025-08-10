Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Head to Head Contrast

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and SoftBank Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.20 billion N/A $46.74 million $0.36 23.19 SoftBank Group $47.57 billion N/A $7.61 billion $2.63 17.93

Risk & Volatility

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellcom Israel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 5.11% 9.26% 3.48% SoftBank Group 23.99% 12.93% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00 SoftBank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions. This segment also sells equipment, such as computers and communication equipment, including servers, routers, and switches, and others; and software and integration of information security products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

