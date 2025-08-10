Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,141 shares of company stock valued at $51,985,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $85,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

