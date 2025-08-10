Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 1.6%

CENX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.53. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

