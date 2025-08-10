Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.99 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

