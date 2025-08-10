Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,951 Shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 120,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Profile

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

