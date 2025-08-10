Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

