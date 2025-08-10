Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.52 Million Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA ISEP opened at $31.19 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

